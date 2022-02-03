ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The storm wreaked havoc on all parts of the city of Albuquerque with icy roads Thursday. Driving conditions were treacherous for those trying to out Thursday morning in Nob Hill. Crews and the sun are starting to clear roadways in Nob Hill. However, some New Mexicans say there should have been more preparedness during Wednesday nights traffic delays.

Police and road crews were out Thursday trying to clear up the mess from the storm. Thursday morning a mini-van in Nob Hill was found on a curb near University and Lead. Police were trying to figure out what happened to the vehicle since the driver seemed to have abandoned it after the accident.

Some roads in Albuquerque that were in the control of the New Mexico Department of Transportation saw slick conditions. A spokesperson for NMDOT says they were prepared with all 44 snowplows on the roads.

Kim Gallegos, with NMDOT, says unfortunately when temperatures get below freezing the chemicals used for the roads are not as effective. Gallegos says crews are currently out doing a cleanup phase and will continue throughout the day until there is no sign of moisture on the roadways.

NMDOT is worried about potentially freezing of roads Thursday night if they do not dry out by the time sun goes down.