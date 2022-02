NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of the state are experiencing the aftermath of Wednesday’s winter storm, including the Albuquerque metro area. One of the hardest-hit areas of Albuquerque was the westside. Roads have been salted, however, there are still snow-packed and icy.

NMRoads map is also showing that the majority of the state is experiencing difficult dirivng conditions Thursday morning. The winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday for most of New Mexico.