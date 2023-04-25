More rain and snow will move into northern and eastern New Mexico by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday behind a couple of cold fronts.

Scattered showers and storms continue across New Mexico with snow falling above 10,000′ in the northern mountains. The storm will continue through the evening, producing localized strong wind gusts. Meanwhile, winds in western New Mexico will die down overnight as a cold front sweeps across the state.

A second cold front will be sliding down eastern New Mexico Wednesday morning. This front will bring snow levels down to the lower elevations, bringing snow chances to the northern mountains and even areas like Taos and Raton.

Heavy snow will be possible at the Raton Pass and could cause travel issues through the pass Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will once again return to eastern parts of the state before ending Wednesday night. Temperatures will be cooler statewide Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer and quieter weather returns Thursday, but another storm arrives Friday. A strong backdoor cold front will once again bring a sharp drop in temperatures, especially to the eastern half of the state. Rain and snow will spread into eastern, northern, and central New Mexico too – bringing a good chance of measurable precipitation to these areas and even lower-elevation snow to northern parts of the state.

The storm moves out Friday night and will leave us with a cold Saturday morning, but temperatures quickly rebound and will be back above average by Sunday afternoon.