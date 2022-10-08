After a bit of a break in the action, we’re seeing more scattered showers and storms reorganize this evening for the South Valley and into the east mountains. All this rain is moving northwards into the metro for the evening Balloon Fiesta events.

The good news is that a quieter Sunday morning is in store for the final mass ascension. Until then, we’ll see overcast skies with showers slowly ending around the state after midnight. But it was certainly a chilly day as high temps struggled to make the 60s for Albuquerque. It was even colder for the north with highs in the lower 50s for Santa Fe and only 50° for Las Vegas! This is close to mid-November temps for parts of the state. So keep those jackets handy if heading out this evening.

The pattern will slowly begin to break heading into early next week. Sunday we’ll already see less rain coverage in the state. Expect more isolated to scattered storm activity in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb several degrees from Saturday with less cloud cover.

Beginning Monday our upper-level wind flow will change, allowing drier conditions back into the state. We’ll even see mostly sunny skies midweek as our temperatures finally return to average. This means lower 70s for the ABQ metro. It’ll be a much warmer, pleasant week to be outdoors.