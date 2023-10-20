Friday morning is cool, clear and quiet. High-pressure overhead will lead to a beautiful Friday and weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s and 80s across New Mexico, with near-record and record-warm temperatures today and Saturday. The high will weaken on Sunday, and temperatures will cool a few degrees. Skies will be sunny for most of the state this weekend, except on Saturday, when clouds will move over southern and eastern NM. The northwest and central parts of the state will stay sunny. The clouds will move out by Sunday. Winds will be light all weekend.

A strong Fall storm will move in on Tuesday, bringing spotty rain to western NM on Monday, but more warm temperatures. A cold front will cool all of the state on Tuesday, and clouds, breezes and scattered showers and storms are expected for all. The rest of of next week will be cooler, with rain chances through the end of the work week.