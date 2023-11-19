More scattered showers and mountain snow will develop through this morning as the second round of this weekend’s storm begins. The best chances for rain and mountain snow will stay along and north of I-40 Sunday, until a strong cold front moves south through the state late Sunday evening.

Colder air will lower snow levels down to valley floors across the northern half of New Mexico by Monday morning. Rain will also return Monday morning to the Albuquerque Metro and eastern New Mexico before the moisture wraps up Monday afternoon. Snow accumulations will be light if any at all in the lower elevations, but there could be 6″ above 10,000′ in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Drier weather returns Monday night and will stick with us through Thanksgiving as a slow warming trend with bring temperatures back to around average by the holiday.