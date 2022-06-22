ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monsoon season has brought much needed rain to New Mexico, including in Albuquerque. Officials say this is Albuquerque’s second rainiest start to the monsoon season.

A spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque says what we are seeing is an early and near record surge in monsoon rain. Just within the last several days, the metro area has received a significant amount of moisture with more than once inch of rain.

According to the weather service, that is not very common. “Over a period of about two weeks we are getting something along the lines of a third of our annual rainfall coming through our area. So it’s a pretty significant sure of moisture that we are getting,” Andrew Mangham, Senior Service Hydrologist with Albuquerque National Weather Service said.

Mangham says they are expecting several more inches of rain over the next few days. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says there are no current major areas of concern for flooding in the metro. However, crews are patrolling the streets making sure drains are free of any debris.