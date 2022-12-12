NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold day on Monday with many parts of the state getting snow and wind. More is on the way. “The cold is going to hang on for quite some time. If you’re a fan of the cold, this week will be your week,” said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A large storm system is moving through the state bringing snow and wind with it. The storm dropped snow on roads across the state, making for difficult driving conditions.

South Mountain – Edgewood

Viewers from around the state shared photos with KRQE about the winter weather they were seeing in their area. Including a photo of South Mountain in Edgewood where the weather service said got over three inches of snow.

She shares temperatures are going to continue to be chilly throughout Monday night and added the snow in some areas will taper off quickly. However, the wind is here to stay. Shoemake said it was “blustery” Monday, with wind gusts of up to 66 mph in Southern Central New Mexico, with even more on the way.

“We’re still compiling snow reports, but it looks like northern and western mountains picked up the most. Most likely with anywhere between two and five inches. Maybe a few locations got a little bit more,” said Shoemake.

Shoemake mentioned, “We’ll start to see some gusts through the overnight hours and then even stronger gusts into tomorrow during the afternoon across eastern New Mexico.”

The Weather Service said to remember to leave early for your destinations as many roads are icy. They also said to always be prepared with items like water and warm clothing in your vehicle.

The city of Albuquerque opened a warming center at the Mesa Verde Community Center for the homeless to warm up. Santa Fe Public Schools announced they will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.