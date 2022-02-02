ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is expected to provide an update Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the city’s storm response. KRQE News 13 will stream the news conference on this page.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that started Wednesday at 5 a.m. and will continue into noon on Thursday. Heavy snow is expected. KRQE Meteorologist Erica Meyer says a heavy band of snow will likely come through the Metro during the mid-afternoon to evening. She also says a snow hole will be possible overnight, limiting additional snow then.