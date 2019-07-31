Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

High pressure over the state will continue to limit storms in the Albuquerque area and across eastern New Mexico. The best storm coverage will be along the western edge of the state and the northern mountains. Storms will expand over the weekend.
by: Mark RonchettiPosted: / Updated:
