LIVE BLOG: Pounding waves, wild winds precede Hurricane Hanna’s arrival at Texas coast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Hanna was officially classified as a Category 1 Hurricane on Saturday morning — becoming Texas’ first of the season.

As a tropical storm, it first formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night. Sustained winds will continue intensifying before landfall on the lower or middle Texas coast on Saturday.

The 2020 hurricane season is Texas’ busiest on record to date.

12:30 p.m. Saturday Update

The eye of Hurricane Hanna is only 15 miles from the coast, says KXAN’s Weather Team, who are covering the storm in North Padre Island. Wind gusts are measuring at 69 miles per hour — almost a hurricane-force wind gust.

The effects of the storm continue to be felt even before it hits land, with surges swelling and water levels rising. Water levels in the North Padre Island area have already risen six feet above the baseline — and those levels can keep rising.

By the end of the afternoon, KXAN’s experts estimate, the area could have “storm surge inundation” of 3-5 feet. This means waters would be 3-5 feet above ground level.

11:35 a.m. Saturday Update

Waves continue rolling in harsher and harsher along the Texas coast. Winds thrashed at Whitecap Beach in Corpus Christi on Saturday morning.





9:30 a.m. Saturday Update

North Padre Island has already experienced damage at the coast as waves pelted various picnic tables near the water.











8:50 a.m. Saturday Update

Hanna is less than 70 miles from the Texas coast. Winds have already gotten up to 40 miles per hour.

8:05 a.m. Saturday Update

The latest data shows Hurricane Hanna likely making landfall south of Corpus Christi between Baffin Bay and Brownsville early this afternoon.

Hanna’s placement and unusually large eye could cause the storm to be more intense than even Hurricane Harvey, the KXAN Weather team reports. Wind gusts and storm surges could be stronger.

7:45 a.m. Saturday Update

Category 1 Hurricane Hanna could become a lesser Category 2 hurricane by the time it hits the Texas coast.

The KXAN Weather team, live from North Padre Island, reports that the tide has already risen five feet on Saturday morning. Hanna is expected to make landfall a bit south of the island, however, the hurricane’s unusually large eye could cause the majority of damage to happen outside of the center of landfall.

7:30 a.m. Saturday Update

7 a.m. Saturday Update

Hours away from hitting the Texas coast, likely between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, and officially became a Category 1 hurricane. According to KXAN’s Weather team, the ocean levels in North Padre Island have already risen up to four feet.

The storm is still about 100 miles east of the island.

Morning in North Padre Island, hours ahead of Hurricane Hanna’s arrival (KXAN/Todd Bailey)

11 p.m. Friday Update

David Yeomans and Todd Bailey ran into an Austin family vacationing on the beach. They said Hanna, which is expected to hit the coast as a hurricane, is affecting their plans.

7:20 p.m. Friday Update

Conditions deteriorated as rain bands moved in to the coastline Friday evening. Parts of the Texas coast are under a Hurricane Warning as Hanna is expected to strengthen.

6 p.m. Friday Update

The crew checked out a beach along North Padre Island, just off the coast of Corpus Christi. The area was mostly clear, except for a few surfers.

Some beach-goers headed out to surf July 24 ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on North Padre Island. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Beaches cleared out on North Padre Island in Texas ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

An empty beach on North Padre Island in Texas ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on July 24. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Skies were cloudy ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on a beach on North Padre Island July 24. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

4:15 p.m. Friday Update

David Yeomans and Todd Bailey arrived in Corpus Christi Friday afternoon. Access roads to Whitecap Beach in Corpus Christi are blocked off ahead of the approaching tropical storm. Although the road blocks are in place, Bailey said they witnessed people still passing through.

Whitecap Beach in Corpus Christi is blocked off ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

An access road to Whitecap Beach in Corpus Christi is blocked off ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

2:30 p.m. Friday Update

David Yeomans provides an update from the road, and talks about when he made a similar trip to cover Hurricane Harvey.

1:18 p.m. Friday Update

Meteorologist David Yeomans and Photojournalist Todd Bailey are headed toward South Texas as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches. They’re a couple hours away from Corpus Christi and plan to have updates on the latest on the storm on KXAN at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, back in the KXAN Weather Center, our forecasters are tracking the storm. Kristen Currie said Hanna is strengthening, with sustained winds of 50 miles an hour, and is about 230 miles off the coast of Corpus Christi. There are currently Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for the South Texas coast, from just south of Galveston to Brownsville.