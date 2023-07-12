Little to no relief from this heat is in sight for the next several days. Some areas will continue to see isolated afternoon storm chances.

Wednesday is one of our most active rain and thunderstorm days this week across New Mexico as showers and thunderstorms have developed across the higher elevations. These storms are moving in a clockwise rotation around a center of high pressure that’s parked over southern New Mexico. That has once again brought high temperatures in the 90s and triple-digit across New Mexico despite the storms and cloud cover. Storms will end overnight, but the clouds and moisture will stick around. This could once again bring record setting warm temperatures Thursday morning.

There is still no relief from this heat wave in sight for most of New Mexico. High pressure slides west late this week, but the intrusion of drier air will bring even hotter temperatures across most of the state. More record and near-record high temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday. Daily isolated storms will still be possible, mainly across the southern half of New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front will enter eastern New Mexico Friday night. This will bring a slight cool down across the eastern half of the state Saturday and Sunday, but it will only drop temperatures a few degrees. For the southeast part of the state, the stretch of triple-digit temperatures will continue. The front will bring a better chance for thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday to the northeast part of the state.

High pressure returns overhead next week, bringing in even hotter temperatures once again.