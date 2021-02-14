LIST: Power outages across New Mexico

Weather

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The severe winter storm this weekend has compromised roadways, lowered the temperature to single-digits, and has knocked out power for many New Mexicans. Here is a list of current power outages across the state.

  • Albuquerque – currently 168 estimated customers.
  • Valencia – currently 1,877 estimated customers without power. Estimated restore time: 10:00 a.m.
  • Belen – currently 8 estimated customers without power. Estimated restore time: between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.
  • Las Vegas – currently 10 estimated customers without power. Estimated restore time: between 10:45 and 11:45 a.m.

