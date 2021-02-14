LIST: Power outages across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Albuquerque metro area Sunday morning as a winter storm continues to bring snow, wind and arctic air across New Mexico. Most locations in the state have already seen their high temperatures for today.

Roads are snowy and icy across northern, central, and eastern New Mexico this morning as snow will continue to fall in the southern half of the state through the afternoon while it tapers off across the northern half of the state. Winds will also die down after the lunch hour, but winter storm conditions will continue for southern New Mexico into late tonight and early Monday morning.