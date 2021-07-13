Las Cruces residents deal with storm damage

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday’s storm left a big mess in Las Cruces. People there spent their Monday clearing up fallen trees, broken signs, and dirt on the roads.

One family says the wind got so bad, the parts of his roof blew off. Many say they haven’t seen this kind of damage before. “We’ve been here like seven years and we’ve had wind and rain, but that was the worst I’ve ever seen the wind,” a resident said.

Winds in the area were as high as 80 to 90 miles an hour, and some areas saw up to an inch of rain. “You know, with all this debris that came over and big pieces of four by four, they could’ve hurt somebody and I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” another resident said.