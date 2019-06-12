Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A windy start to the day in the ABQ-metro as an overnight cold front continues to squeeze through the canyons. Winds will lighten up through the day, giving way to a nice, mostly sunny afternoon. Temps will be slightly cooler behind the front (central and eastern NM) but warmer out west. Spotty storms are possible within the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains, however, coverage and intensity will be limited.

THURSDAY: The combination of deep Gulf moisture and an incoming disturbance will result in better storm chances for those in eastern NM. There’s potential for storms to be strong to severe near the eastern stateline — keep an eye out for large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon highs will be *noticeably warmer across the state with most of us in the 80s & 90s (near to above seasonal averages).

FRIDAY: Hot! Temperatures will soar into the 90s and low 100s across central and eastern NM. Storm chances will be confined to the very far east near the TX/NM stateline. The majority of us will close out the work week with mostly sunny skies.