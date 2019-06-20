Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A hot day ahead with afternoon highs climbing well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. The heat will be the big story as storms look to stay out of the state. Winds will be breezy at times (15MPH) out of the southwest. Thursday will be a good day to hit the pool or head to the movie theater to beat the heat.

FRIDAY: Our first day of Summer 2019 will feature hot, dry and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday but still above average with highs in the low 90s in the ABQ-metro. Our next weather maker will begin to close in from the northwest and is it does, a few storms will be possible over the northwest higher terrain. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep the umbrella on stand-by in northwest NM & southern CO… but storms will not be all day & coverage will still be limited. Expect winds and fire danger to increase elsewhere — a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for strong winds (+20MPH) & low humidity (<10%) until Friday evening.

SATURDAY: The mentioned storm will cross the southern Rockies, sending down a cold front as it passes. Expect slightly cooler temps in the 70s, 80s and 90s Saturday afternoon, taking the edge off the heat for most. A few spot storms are favored for southern Colorado and far northwest NM… but the drop in temps and uptick in winds will be more widespread than storms.