Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A warm to hot day on tap with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s across New Mexico. Increasing moisture coming in off the Gulf will fuel spotty to scattered showers and storms over central and eastern NM. There’s potential for storms to be strong to severe — top threats: large hail & damaging winds. Those further west can expect a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions (15-25mph) Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will climb well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Dry, west winds will push moisture east… with the dryline setting up fairly close to the eastern stateline. It’s possible a few spot storms fire in our far eastern counties, however, most of NM will close out the week with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds (10-20mph).

WEEKEND: High pressure scooting to our south and a trough making its way in from the west will bring in a few disturbances on track to cross northern NM this weekend. These disturbances will act as triggers for spotty storms to fire over the northern higher terrain. Afternoon temps will be near normal for this time of year — with most in the 70s, 80s and 90s.