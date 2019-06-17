Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Gulf moisture will help fuel scattered storms over northern, central and eastern NM Monday afternoon/evening. There is potential for storms to be strong to severe east of the Central Mountains — top threats: large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon temps will be comfortable but a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect temps to top out in the 70s, 80s and 90s statewide.

TUESDAY: Fewer storms are on tap Tuesday afternoon, however, those favored for storms will be areas north of I-40. Our next warming trend will kick in Tuesday afternoon with highs a few degrees warmer than Monday’s readings (80s & 90s).

WEDNESDAY: Warming up! Temps in the 90s return to the ABQ-metro with widespread 80s and 90s across New Mexico. A few storms may linger in the far Northeast Plains but outside of that, dry westerly winds will make for a warm, sunny & mostly dry afternoon.

LATE WEEK: The warming trend will continue with 90s and low 100s favored Thursday and Friday afternoon. In general, storm chances will be put on hold while breezy to windy conditions take over. Expect mostly sunny skies & increasing fire danger late week.