Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A smoky start to the day as smoke from fires in Arizona and western New Mexico continue to get pulled in by upper level southwest winds. A large portion of the haze comes from smoke being dragged in from the Woodbury Fire burning just east of Phoenix. For those who are easily irritated by air pollution or suffer from respiratory illnesses, limit your time outdoors today. Morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s will warm to the 80s, 90s and low 100s Friday afternoon — near to just above seasonal averages for this time of year. Majority of the state will stay dry and hot with strong winds reaching 15-25mph. This trio of conditions will result in increased fire weather concerns. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for much of central, southern & eastern NM from 12PM to 7PM for high fire danger.

SATURDAY: A weekend pattern change will get underway Saturday with increasing storms and showers north of I-40. An incoming cold front will drop temps a few degrees leaving most of us near to below average for this time of year (ABQ: 85°). Breezy to windy conditions will linger in parts of NM with sustained winds near 15mph in the Rio Grande Valley.

SUNDAY: Even cooler temps will settle in across New Mexico with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and low 90s (below normal for this time of year). Mostly sunny skies will blanket the state with just a few isolated storms possible over eastern NM behind the backdoor piece of the cold front.