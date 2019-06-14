Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A mostly sunny and hot finish to the work week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s, 90s and low 100s across NM. Breezy to windy conditions will get going out of the west/southwest with sustained speeds between 10-20 mph. Storm chances will be slim but still worth noting for those near the eastern stateline. There is a marginal risk for isolated storms to be severe — keep an eye out for hail and gusty winds out of developed storms in the Plains.

SATURDAY: Our next big weather maker will be a trough coming in from the northwest. The trough will bring in some Pacific moisture and, in addition to that, help pull up moisture off the Gulf. This increase in moisture plus lift from the system and daytime heating will give way to better storm chances across northern and eastern NM. There’s potential for storms be strong to severe in northeast NM — top threats: large hail and damaging winds. It won’t be *impossible for the ABQ-metro to see an isolated storm Saturday — but we are not favored to see widespread or all-day rain.

SUNDAY: Another day of scattered storms and showers for northern and eastern NM. Isolated storms will be possible elsewhere — including the ABQ-metro — but coverage will be limited further south. Afternoon highs will warm to the 70s, 80s and 90s across NM.