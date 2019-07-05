Kristen’s Friday Evening Forecast

FRIDAY EVENING: Scattered storms continue to fire up over far eastern NM — some of those storms strong to severe. A confirmed tornado was spotted in the 4PM hour near Mount Dora in Union County but has since dissipated as the storm weakened. Non-severe storms and showers will continue to fill in over southwest NM and the far Southeast Plains. The Albuquerque-metro will likely stay dry through the night. Overnight lows will cool to the 50s, 60s and 70s.

SATURDAY: More moisture = more storms. Scattered storms will fill in over the state during the afternoon and evening. The ABQ-metro will be favored for isolated afternoon storms. Those in the Northeast Plains will want to be prepared for storms to turn strong to severe — primary threats: large hail & damaging winds. Afternoon temps will begin to cool down with highs in the upper 80s across ABQ (below normal for this time of year).

SUNDAY: Widespread storms are likely to develop across NM as moisture funnels into the area. Keep the umbrella on hand! Afternoon temps will dive below average in most locales with the ABQ-metro only in the mid-80s to finish the weekend.