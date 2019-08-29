Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
National group recognizes retired New Mexico Supreme Court judge
Top Stories
Tingley Beach crews draining, cleaning algae-filled pond
Federal complaint targets New Mexico horse racing
Salvadorans to get consular office in Juarez
State considers adjusting employees’ compensation packages
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Little League World Series
2019 ProFootball Challenge
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Tracker
Related News
Hurricane Coverage: Tracking the Tropics, Hurricane Dorian
New Orleans Superdome to be renovated before 2024 Super Bowl
Tracking the Tropics: Dorian may threaten Florida as Category 3 hurricane this weekend
August 29 Morning Rush: Family and friends grieve murdered Navy veteran
FEMA calls on government to work together to better prepare for natural disasters
Little League dreams and concerns about home
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Tingley Beach crews draining, cleaning algae-filled pond
Police find body believed to be Taos cafe owner
Federal complaint targets New Mexico horse racing
Family says woman driving school bus stole doghouse
Police arrest Albuquerque man for ‘crying wolf’
US Open 28th seed Suárez Navarro fined $40K after quitting
NMDOH reports 8 cases of lung disease associated with THC vaping products
Weather
Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
More Video Forecast
Enter to Win
Don't Miss
Police identify body found in Arizona as missing New Mexico man
City outlines latest upgrades, future projects at Balloon Fiesta Park
Well-known Albuquerque restaurant using new technique to grow vegetables
Albuquerque restaurant gives homeless man a second chance
Hundreds of volunteers helping maintain Albuquerque’s open space
Santa Fe man builds Zozobra out of Legos
New Mexico McDonald’s restaurants providing free breakfast to K-8th graders, teachers next Wednesday