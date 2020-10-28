How much snow fell around New Mexico? Preliminary snow totals for October 26-28 storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A record-breaking winter storm hit New Mexico this week. The recent storm was the biggest October snowstorm on record for Albuquerque with 4.2″ of snow measured at the Sunport. It was also brought the coldest temperatures ever recorded in October for Albuquerque.

The storm system will finally begin to exit the state Wednesday night, but the cold will stick around. Here are the most recent preliminary snow totals available from the National Weather Service, in inches as of Wednesday, Oct. 28:

Albuquerque/Metro Area

NW Albuquerque: 12.5 inches (Oct. 27)

Sandia Park: 12.2 inches (Oct. 27)

East Albuquerque: 9 inches (Oct. 27)

West Albuquerque: 8.5 inches (Oct. 27)

SW Albuquerque: 7.5 inches (Oct. 27)

West Rio Rancho: 11 inches (Oct. 27)

South Rio Rancho: 9.5 inches (Oct. 27)

East Rio Rancho: 9 inches (Oct. 27)

Sandia Pueblo: 11 inches (Oct. 27)

NE Albuquerque: 8.8 inches (Oct. 28)

Cedar Crest: 10.7 inches (Oct. 28)

Bernalillo: 10.1 inches (Oct. 28)

Catron County

Datil: 8.5 inches (Oct. 27)

Pietown: .5 inches (Oct. 28)

Chaves County

Roswell: 8 inches (Oct. 28)

Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge: 6 inches (Oct. 28)

Colfax County

Vermejo Park: 20 inches (Oct. 26)

Eagle Nest: 14 inches (Oct. 26)

Raton: 4 inches (Oct. 26)

Angel Fire: 6.7 inches (Oct. 27)

Curry County

Clovis: 2.5 inches (Oct. 28)

Texico: 2 inches (Oct. 28)

De Baca County

Fort Sumner: 11 inches (Oct. 28)

Sumner Lake: 8 inches (Oct. 28)

Guadalupe County

Newkirk: 11 inches (Oct. 28)

Cuervo: 8.8 inches (Oct. 28)

Harding County

Yates: 7.6 inches (Oct. 27)

Los Alamos County

Los Alamos: 12 inches (Oct. 28)

White Rock: 12 inches (Oct. 27)

McKinley County

Gallup: 4 inches (Oct. 28)

Milan: 4 inches (Oct. 27)

Church Rock: 1 inch (Oct. 26)

Ramah: .2 inches (Oct. 27)

Quay County

Tucumcari: 10.5 inches (Oct. 28)

House: 8 inches (Oct. 28)

Logan: 6 inches (Oct. 28)

Rio Arriba County

Canjilon: 14 inches (Oct. 26)

La Medera: 7.7 inches (Oct. 26)

Chama: 5.3 inches (Oct. 26)

Espanola: 7.5 inches (Oct. 27)

El Rito: 7 inches (Oct. 27)

Lyden: 7 inches (Oct. 27)

Truchas: 6.3 inches (Oct. 27)

Hernandez: 6.2 inches (Oct. 28)

Roosevelt County

Portales: 2 inches (Oct. 28)

San Juan County

Aztec: 4 inches (Oct. 27)

Flora Vista: 1 inch (Oct. 27)

San Miguel County

Rowe: 17 inches (Oct. 27)

Conchas: 7.5 inches (Oct. 27)

San Jose: 4 inches (Oct. 27)

Bell Ranch: 15 inches (Oct. 28)

San Pablo: 6.3 inches (Oct. 28)

Mosquero: 20 inches (Oct. 28)

Santa Fe County

Edgewood: 10.1 inches (Oct. 28)

Agua Fria: 8.5 inches (Oct. 28)

Los Cerrillos: 7.4 inches (Oct. 28)

Glorieta: 5.6 inches (Oct. 28)

Pojoaque Pueblo: 5.2 inches (Oct. 27)

Socorro County

Socorro: 6.5 inches (Oct. 27)

Magdalena: 8 inches (Oct. 28)

Taos County

Arroyo Seco: 22 inches (Oct. 26)

Red River Ski Area: 20 inches (Oct. 26)

Red River Taos Ski Valley: 22 inches (Oct. 27)

Arroyo Hondo: 14 inches (Oct. 26)

Taos: 10 inches (Oct. 27)

Los Cordovas: 9.2 inches (Oct. 27)

Torrance County

Tajique: 6 inches (Oct. 27)

Mountainair: 7.5 inches (Oct. 28)

Moriarty: 6.5 inches (Oct. 29)

Union County

Hayden: 11 inches (Oct. 27)

Clayton: 8 inches (Oct. 28)

Valencia County

Bosque Farms: 6 inches (Oct. 27)

Rio Communities: 5 inches: (Oct. 27)

Belen: 4 inches: (Oct. 27)

Valencia: 7.5 inches (Oct. 28)

Jarales: 6.2 inches (Oct. 28)

Peralta: 6 inches (Oct. 28)

Meadow Lake: 1 inch (Oct. 28)

