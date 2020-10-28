How much snow fell around New Mexico? Preliminary snow totals for October 26-28 storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A record-breaking winter storm hit New Mexico this week. The recent storm was the biggest October snowstorm on record for Albuquerque with 4.2″ of snow measured at the Sunport. It was also brought the coldest temperatures ever recorded in October for Albuquerque.

The storm system will finally begin to exit the state Wednesday night, but the cold will stick around. Here are the most recent preliminary snow totals available from the National Weather Service, in inches as of Wednesday, Oct. 28:

Albuquerque/Metro Area

  • NW Albuquerque: 12.5 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Sandia Park: 12.2 inches (Oct. 27)
  • East Albuquerque: 9 inches (Oct. 27)
  • West Albuquerque: 8.5 inches (Oct. 27)
  • SW Albuquerque: 7.5 inches (Oct. 27)
  • West Rio Rancho: 11 inches (Oct. 27)
  • South Rio Rancho: 9.5 inches (Oct. 27)
  • East Rio Rancho: 9 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Sandia Pueblo: 11 inches (Oct. 27)
  • NE Albuquerque: 8.8 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Cedar Crest: 10.7 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Bernalillo: 10.1 inches (Oct. 28)
Catron County
  • Datil: 8.5 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Pietown: .5 inches (Oct. 28)
Chaves County
  • Roswell: 8 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge: 6 inches (Oct. 28)
Colfax County
  • Vermejo Park: 20 inches (Oct. 26)
  • Eagle Nest: 14 inches (Oct. 26)
  • Raton: 4 inches (Oct. 26)
  • Angel Fire: 6.7 inches (Oct. 27)
Curry County
  • Clovis: 2.5 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Texico: 2 inches (Oct. 28)
De Baca County
  • Fort Sumner: 11 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Sumner Lake: 8 inches (Oct. 28)
Guadalupe County
  • Newkirk: 11 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Cuervo: 8.8 inches (Oct. 28)
Harding County
  • Yates: 7.6 inches (Oct. 27)
Los Alamos County
  • Los Alamos: 12 inches (Oct. 28)
  • White Rock: 12 inches (Oct. 27)
McKinley County
  • Gallup: 4 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Milan: 4 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Church Rock: 1 inch (Oct. 26)
  • Ramah: .2 inches (Oct. 27)
Quay County
  • Tucumcari: 10.5 inches (Oct. 28)
  • House: 8 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Logan: 6 inches (Oct. 28)
Rio Arriba County
  • Canjilon: 14 inches (Oct. 26)
  • La Medera: 7.7 inches (Oct. 26)
  • Chama: 5.3 inches (Oct. 26)
  • Espanola: 7.5 inches (Oct. 27)
  • El Rito: 7 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Lyden: 7 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Truchas: 6.3 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Hernandez: 6.2 inches (Oct. 28)
Roosevelt County
  • Portales: 2 inches (Oct. 28)
San Juan County
  • Aztec: 4 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Flora Vista: 1 inch (Oct. 27)
San Miguel County
  • Rowe: 17 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Conchas: 7.5 inches (Oct. 27)
  • San Jose: 4 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Bell Ranch: 15 inches (Oct. 28)
  • San Pablo: 6.3 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Mosquero: 20 inches (Oct. 28)
Santa Fe County
  • Edgewood: 10.1 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Agua Fria: 8.5 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Los Cerrillos: 7.4 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Glorieta: 5.6 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Pojoaque Pueblo: 5.2 inches (Oct. 27)
Socorro County
  • Socorro: 6.5 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Magdalena: 8 inches (Oct. 28)
Taos County
  • Arroyo Seco: 22 inches (Oct. 26)
  • Red River Ski Area: 20 inches (Oct. 26)
  • Red River Taos Ski Valley: 22 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Arroyo Hondo: 14 inches (Oct. 26)
  • Taos: 10 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Los Cordovas: 9.2 inches (Oct. 27)
Torrance County
  • Tajique: 6 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Mountainair: 7.5 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Moriarty: 6.5 inches (Oct. 29)
Union County
  • Hayden: 11 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Clayton: 8 inches (Oct. 28)
Valencia County
  • Bosque Farms: 6 inches (Oct. 27)
  • Rio Communities: 5 inches: (Oct. 27)
  • Belen: 4 inches: (Oct. 27)
  • Valencia: 7.5 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Jarales: 6.2 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Peralta: 6 inches (Oct. 28)
  • Meadow Lake: 1 inch (Oct. 28)

