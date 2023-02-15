NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On the heels of a storm just earlier this week, New Mexico got another snowfall. The recent storm fell heavily on parts of northern New Mexico.

This time around, the southern portion of the state received less snow. Here are the snow totals over the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service.

Near Albuquerque/East Mountains

Sandia Peak: 4 inches

Edgewood: 2 inches

Mountainair: 2 inches

ABQ Heights: 2 inches

Near Santa Fe

La Cienega: 2 inches

Agua Fria: 4 inches

Tesuque: 4 inches

Santa Fe Plaza area: 6 inches

Glorieta: 4 inches

Los Alamos: 8 inches

Near Taos

El Prado: 1 inch

Ranchos de Taos: 1 inch

Taos Ski Valley: 8 inches

Chama: 8 inches

Raton: 4 inches

Near Farmington

Aztec: 4 inches

Shiprock: 1 inch

Near Gallup

Window Rock: 3 inches

Bluewater: 2 inches

Near Silver City