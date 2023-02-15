NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On the heels of a storm just earlier this week, New Mexico got another snowfall. The recent storm fell heavily on parts of northern New Mexico.
This time around, the southern portion of the state received less snow. Here are the snow totals over the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service.
Weather Information
Near Albuquerque/East Mountains
- Sandia Peak: 4 inches
- Edgewood: 2 inches
- Mountainair: 2 inches
- ABQ Heights: 2 inches
Near Santa Fe
- La Cienega: 2 inches
- Agua Fria: 4 inches
- Tesuque: 4 inches
- Santa Fe Plaza area: 6 inches
- Glorieta: 4 inches
- Los Alamos: 8 inches
Near Taos
- El Prado: 1 inch
- Ranchos de Taos: 1 inch
- Taos Ski Valley: 8 inches
- Chama: 8 inches
- Raton: 4 inches
Near Farmington
- Aztec: 4 inches
- Shiprock: 1 inch
Near Gallup
- Window Rock: 3 inches
- Bluewater: 2 inches
Near Silver City
- Silver City: 3 inches
- Mimbres: 4 inches