NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mid-February storm hit New Mexico this week. The recent storm dropped significant snow on several spots around the state.

While most of the storm has likely passed, another storm could be rolling in soon. Until then, here are the snow totals over the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service.

Near Albuquerque/East Mountains

Sandia Peak: 6 inches

Edgewood: 4 inches

Mountainair: 2 inches

ABQ Heights: 1 inch

Near Santa Fe

La Cienega: 2 inches

Agua Fria: 2 inches

Tesuque: 4 inches

Glorieta: 8 inches

Near Taos

El Prado: 2 inches

Ranchos de Taos: 1 inch

Taos Ski Valley: 12 inches

Chama: 8 inches

Gallup

Church Rock: 1 inch

Near Alamogordo