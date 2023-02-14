NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mid-February storm hit New Mexico this week. The recent storm dropped significant snow on several spots around the state.
Weather Information
While most of the storm has likely passed, another storm could be rolling in soon. Until then, here are the snow totals over the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service.
Near Albuquerque/East Mountains
- Sandia Peak: 6 inches
- Edgewood: 4 inches
- Mountainair: 2 inches
- ABQ Heights: 1 inch
Near Santa Fe
- La Cienega: 2 inches
- Agua Fria: 2 inches
- Tesuque: 4 inches
- Glorieta: 8 inches
Near Taos
- El Prado: 2 inches
- Ranchos de Taos: 1 inch
- Taos Ski Valley: 12 inches
- Chama: 8 inches
Gallup
- Church Rock: 1 inch
Near Alamogordo
- Cloudcroft: 8 inches
- Ruidoso: 6 inches