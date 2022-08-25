NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain.

So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some of the totals from August 19 to August 25, 2022.

The data comes from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a non-profit that measures precipitation across the U.S. And while these numbers don’t account for all the rain that’s fallen across the state, they do highlight some of the areas that have seen heavier rains.

Albuquerque/Metro Area

  • NW Albuquerque: 0.5 – 0.83 inches
  • East Albuquerque: 1.5 inches
  • West Albuquerque: 0.6 inches
  • SW Albuquerque: 0.86 inches
  • Rio Rancho: 0.5 inches
  • Tijeras: 1.6 inches
  • NE Albuquerque: 0.77 – 1.6 inches
  • Cedar Crest: 2.04 inches
  • Bernalillo: 0.36 inches

Taos County

  • Taos: 0.54 – 2.84 inches

Quay County

  • McAlister: 4.38 inches
  • Tucumcari: 2.36 inches

Chaves County

  • Roswell: 1.59 – 5.18 inches

Lincoln County

  • Ruidoso: 2.55 – 3.17 inches
  • Alto: 1.95 inches

Otero County

  • Tularosa: 3.06 – 3.99 inches
  • Alamogordo: 1.78 – 3.01 inches

Doña Ana County

  • Las Cruces: 0.51 – 2.95 inches
  • White Sands: 4.69 – 5.01 inches
  • El Paso: 1.48 inches

Hidalgo County

  • Steins: 4.76 inches
  • Lordsburg: 3.17 inches

Grant County

  • Silver City: 2.26 – 3.05 inches
  • Gila: 4.92 inches