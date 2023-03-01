ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -For parts of New Mexico, the last couple of months have been eventful with some winter storms. During a January storm, some residents near Taos reported 8.5 inches of snow. With the recent winter storms, does that mean the ski season will last longer?

If the temperatures stay low, the season will last a little bit longer says KRQE meteorologist Zoe Mitz. Ski season usually ends, at the end of March or early April. She also says parts of the state could also see some more snow from the upcoming March 1 storm.

Although that’s good news for ski season if the temperatures start to warm up and the season might end sooner. According to Mitz, right now is the best time to hit the ski resorts. However, as spring approaches the winds may cause dangerous conditions for skiers.

If you’re planning to go skiing or snowboarding you can see all the new snow they have here ski conditions.

Current Ski Conditions: (2/28/2023)