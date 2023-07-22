It is an active evening across New Mexico with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving southeast across the state. A couple of severe thunderstorms have moved through northeast NM this evening, and there is a chance for one or two more severe storms in that part of the state through Saturday night.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar, and flood watches will be in effect through tonight in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northern Sacramento Mountains, and the Gila, north of Silver City.

The Rio Grande Valley has stayed mostly dry, but there will be a chance for light showers in the Metro through the early evening hours, especially the north side of the Metro area. All storms will end by around midnight with drier skies through Sunday morning.

Storms will develop in the mountains with the most widespread rain activity in western and southern NM on Sunday afternoon. Storms will move southwest by Sunday evening. The Metro will see a chance for a stray shower or weak storm, but it will be another mostly dry evening in the middle Rio Grande Valley.

Temperatures will start heating up again as high pressure closes in on New Mexico Sunday and early next week. Highs will climb back into the 100s for many spots by Tuesday.