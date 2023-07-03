Temperatures keep climbing into the Fourth of July. Parts of New Mexico will see chances for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Another crop of showers and thunderstorms have developed Monday afternoon. These storms are generally drifting southward. All of these will taper off by late tonight as clouds clear out overnight. High temperatures will climb even higher for the Fourth of July. Storm chances will return Tuesday afternoon the same areas as today. However, storms will drift to the southeast instead. This could bring a spotty rain shower into the metro tomorrow evening. Temperatures will soar to near 100° in Albuquerque as a Heat Advisory goes into effect.

High temperatures climb even hotter for most of New Mexico Wednesday, when Albuquerque could see its first official 100° day of the year. A backdoor front will move into northeast New Mexico Wednesday, keeping high temperatures in the 80s and 90s up there, but will also bring a chance for severe storms. Elsewhere, storms will be possible again across the northern mountains and the Sacramento Mountains.

Temperatures will continue to stay above to well-above average for the beginning of July into the upcoming weekend as high pressure stays over the state. An increase in mid and upper level moisture may keep highs a degree or two cooler Thursday and Friday when a few spotty showers and storms will once again develop across the higher elevations. However, it will get even hotter again this weekend.