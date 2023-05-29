This morning is dry and cool. There may be lingering water on the roads in far eastern New Mexico from weekend storms. Memorial Day will be beautiful, statewide. Only a couple of storms are expected this afternoon and evening, in the Sangre de Cristo, northeast highlands and far southeast NM. High pressure will move over the state today, which should help keep most storms from becoming severe, and most of the state will stay dry. High pressure will lead to a warm up today, and highs will be in the 80s and 90s for all except the high terrain.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day as well, but there will be a threat of severe storms in the northeast highlands. On Wednesday, skies will be stormier across eastern NM, and the end of the week will be more active statewide.