DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter.
Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
After two bitterly cold winters, how is Texas looking this year? According to a graphic they released, predictions say Texans can expect chilly weather with normal amounts of precipitation.
The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac will be available for purchase in stores starting Aug. 15.