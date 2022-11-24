NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm is moving through New Mexico this Thanksgiving. The heaviest of the snow will begin to fall tonight across southeast New Mexico where travel may become dangerous Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across all of southeast New Mexico and will last through late Friday and early Saturday. Snow is falling tonight from Socorro County east to the Texas state line. Most of the snow is wrapping up north of I-40 as the threat for heavy snowfall now shifts into the southeast part of the state.

Snow will intensify across southeast New Mexico tonight through the day Friday. Bands of heavy snow will cause snow to quickly accumulate across this part of the state tomorrow. This could lead to reduced visibility and create icy roadways. Pockets of up to 12″ of snow may be possible across the southeast plains, with over 18″ in the Sacramento Mountains. This could create dangerous driving conditions tomorrow. Snow will continue through Friday night and into early Saturday morning before coming to an end from west to east by noon on Saturday.

Temperatures will begin warming quickly by Saturday afternoon as sunshine returns. This will help to quickly improve road conditions, but refreezing overnight could once again create icy conditions. A warming trend will last into early next week before another storm system arrives Tuesday. Colder air will move in with this storm, and will likely bring snow to southern Colorado and the western half of New Mexico on Tuesday.