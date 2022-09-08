After another warm and hazy day across New Mexico, moisture will be on the increase bringing back widespread chances for rain by the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Weak upper level moisture associated with the very outermost bands of Hurricane Kay in the Pacific Ocean sparked a few isolated showers across some of the western and northern mountains. These will bring little to no rain to the lower elevations where the air is still very dry. Bigger changes begin to arrive Friday with more upper level moisture moving in, and a cold front that will begin to push into northern New Mexico. Scattered showers and storms will develop across northern and central New Mexico, but again, most of the rain will not reach the ground.

The cold front will bring a canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley overnight Friday into Saturday. This cold front will also increase the amount of moisture in the air at the ground. The cold front, combined with the upper level moisture, will bring more showers and thunderstorms across the state Saturday afternoon. These storms will have a better chance for reaching the ground with the increase in moisture. Sunday will also bring another chance for widespread rainfall. The heaviest rain is going to be in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and along the east slopes of the central mountain chain where upslope flow will contribute to higher rainfall amounts. Temperatures will also be much cooler this weekend, especially Sunday with cooler air behind the front and cloudy skies.

Daily chances for isolated storms will continue through at least the middle of next week as moisture will stay in place. Temperatures will climb back to around average too by the middle of the week.