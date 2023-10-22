We have another above-average day in store across New Mexico in terms of temperatures, with the possibility of more record-breaking heat. Mostly sunny skies along with southerly winds will aid in the climb of temperatures throughout the day.

A few clouds have stuck with us across the southeastern portions of the state overnight but should slowly clear throughout the day today. As we head into the workweek, sunshine and warm temperatures stick with us through Monday.

Shower chances and cooler, near average, temperatures will return Tuesday and continue into the middle of the week. Intensity in terms of rainfall and accumulation is still a bit uncertain, but two things we know, we will see cooler temperatures, and we will see some much-needed rainfall.