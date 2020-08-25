Health alert issued Tuesday for Albuquerque due to high ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is issuing a health alert due to high measurements of ground-level ozone. The health alert is effective from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the City of Albuquerque’s website, ground-level ozone is an invisible pollutant that threatens Albuquerque’s air quality. Those with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit their outdoor activity.

According to the City of Albuquerque’s website, exposure to ozone can aggravate the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, and infection with COVID-19 can increase health impacts from ozone exposure.

Steps that City of Albuquerque suggest you take during Health Alerts