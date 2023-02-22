ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County air quality program is issuing a health alert due to blowing dust Wednesday. The health alert is effective from Wednesday, February 22 from 11:50 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, February 23. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.

City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts:

Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.

Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

For more information visit Albuquerque’s Health Alert information page.