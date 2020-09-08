Health Alert issued for Albuquerque due to wildfire smoke

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque issued a Health Alert for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County due to wildfire smoke. The Health Alert is effective from Monday, September 7 from 7:00 p.m. to Tuesday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m.

The city of Albuquerque says Health Alerts are usually issued because of elevated levels of dust or smoke and people who are sensitive to particulate matter, such as those with asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory and heart diseases, are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. They also say children and older adults may also be affected by particulate pollution.

Steps that City of Albuquerque suggest you take during Health Alerts:

Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

⚠️ An Air Quality Alert is in effect for central and western New Mexico through Tuesday morning. Smoke from wild fires will lead to poor air quality overnight. @krqe #NMwx pic.twitter.com/95Z25uXcIS — Grant Tosterud (@granttosterudwx) September 8, 2020