Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – West Mesa High School has a new football coach. Former Lobo running back and Duke City Gladiators assistant coach, Landrick Brody is the new lead man for the Mustangs.

Brody is joining a Mustangs team that went 3-6 in 2021 but he's optimistic that there are already pieces in place to make the program a winner. "The good thing about it man is I have something to build off of," said Brody. "You know, that program already seem to be on the uptick. If you look at it on paper there are athletes in that building. So, I'm just looking forward to coming in and kind of setting our culture."