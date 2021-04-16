Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The City of Albuquerque has issued a Health Alert due to blowing dust that will go into effect at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 16, and continue through Saturday, April 17 at 6 a.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity.
The City of Albuquerque’s Air Quality Program issues Health Alerts due to elevated levels of smoke or dust as both are types of particulate matter. Individuals who are sensitive to particulate matter such as those who have asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory and heart diseases are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.
City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts:
- Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.
- Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.
- Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.
- If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.
- Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.
- Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.