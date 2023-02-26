ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to blowing dust Sunday, Feb. 26. The health alert is effective from Sunday at 11 a.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.
City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts:
- Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.
- Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.
- Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.
- If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your healthcare provider.
- Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their healthcare provider.
- Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.
For more information visit Albuquerque’s Health Alert information page.