Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Remnant storms are fizzling out across New Mexico tonight. Another chance for storms returns tomorrow, but mainly to the eastern half of the state.

Drier air will continue to push into western New Mexico Thurdsay, bringing a better chance for dry thunderstorms along and west of the Rio Grande Valley, with a better chance for accumulating rainfall from storms east of the central mountain chain. Severe weather is not expected.

Upper level flow becomes more westerly the rest of the week, cutting off rain chances to areas west of the central mountain chain by Friday. Westerly winds will also bring in some wildfire smoke from Arizona Thursday night into Friday.