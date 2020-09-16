Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

A canyon wind moves into the metro this evening, but quiet, fall-like weather will continue into early next week.

A weak front is moving across eastern New Mexico this evening, which will bring a gusty canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro, Santa Fe and the Tularosa Valley. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. This front will leave temperatures only a couple degrees cooler for the rest of the week, bringing afternoon highs closer to normal again.

Quiet, fall-like weather will be sticking around through the weekend and into next week with abundant sunshine across the state. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon across the northern mountains this weekend and into early next week, but most will be dry as temperatures over around normal for the middle of September.