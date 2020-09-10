Grant’s Wednesday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More record cold Thursday, as rain and snow moves into parts of New Mexico overnight.

More rain will be developing tonight across New Mexico. This will bring back the chance for rain into the metro and snow up in the northern mountains where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been extended through 9 a.m. Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for the metro as the East Canyon wind picks up again. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. Winds will be lighter Thursday afternoon.

Another record cold day is on tap for Thursday morning and afternoon, but drier air aloft will begin to cut off rain and snow chances across the state Thursday afternoon and Friday. This drier air will bring in more sunshine and warmer weather by the weekend.