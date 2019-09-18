Grant’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Skies are mostly clear across New Mexico this morning as drier air continues to move into the state. This will give way to plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday and warm weather.

Moisture quickly returns for Thursday, combined with an upper level trough approaching from the west, will allow for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across New Mexico on Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms will continue into the overnight, with a chance for strong to severe storms across eastern New Mexico.

Dry air will quickly return for the weekend though giving way to warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine again.