Grant’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Another morning feeling like fall across most of New Mexico with temperatures falling back below freezing in parts of southern Colorado thanks to dry air that is moving in from the north. This dry air will once again limit the chance for any rain for locations along and north of I-40 today.

An upper-level low will begin to move into the state by the end of this week, introducing very isolated rain chances back to northern New Mexico, including the Albuquerque metro area. Rain chances will be very spotty though, before tapering off by the weekend.

It will be another beautiful weekend though with abundant sunshine!