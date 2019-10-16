Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

After a picture-perfect fall day across New Mexico today, winds will be picking through the end of this week and this weekend as a series of cold fronts push across the state.

Breezier conditions develop across New Mexico Thursday ahead of an upper level trough moving into the West Coast. Southwesterly wind gusts up to 40 mph, combined with low relative humidity across northeastern New Mexico will create a fire danger, where Red Flag Warnings will go into effect tomorrow.

Even windier conditions move in Friday as a Pacific cold front sweeps across the state. A couple isolated showers will be possible ahead of this front as it pushes through, across southern and northern New Mexico.

Winds pick up once again Sunday as yet another front will swing across the state, packing wind gusts up to 40 to 45 mph again, even in the metro, with much cooler weather by Monday morning.