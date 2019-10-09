Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Enjoy the warm weather today before a blast of cold air moves into New Mexico by Friday morning!

Winds will be picking up today ahead of a strong cold front that will move in Thursday evening. Winds will be breezy at times by Thursday morning, picking up to 25 to 30 mph by the afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches.

Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front to below freezing for many areas in central and northern New Mexico. Winds will be dying down through the day on Friday. Temperatures will fall to near freezing again by Saturday morning with calm winds, before warming through the rest of the weekend.