Cooler temperatures expected for Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds are dying down tonight with slightly cooler temperatures for Wednesday. Strong winds developed east of the central mountains. Winds are dying down tonight as a cold front today will cool high temperatures off for Wednesday to near and slightly above average for this time of year.

Temperatures rebound once again Thursday ahead of an approaching storm system that will impact parts of New Mexico on Saturday. Still a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but it is looking more likely that parts of northern and eastern New Mexico will see a chance for snow.

Read Next: