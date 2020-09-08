Record heat turns to record cold, snow for some

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow will increase across the state overnight, with record cold temperatures in store for Wednesday.

A cold front has pushed across New Mexico today, bringing very strong winds to the state. Winds have gusted over 70 mph in Albuquerque this afternoon. Temperatures are over 50° colder in some locations compared to yesterday. Another cold front from the west will be pushing east across New Mexico through Wednesday morning. This will increase the coverage of rain, thunderstorms and snow across the state. Heavy rainfall may be possible with some storms through the overnight and into Wednesday. This will transition to heavy snowfall at times in the northern mountains and southern Colorado tonight through Wednesday. As much as half a foot of snow could fall in some locations.

Record cold temperatures both in the morning and in the afternoon are likely across central and eastern New Mexico Wednesday. Scattered showers will continue through the day as well. Drier air starts moving in by Thursday and Friday, beginning to limit the chance for rain into the weekend as temperatures climb back closer to normal for this time of year.