Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Isolated showers will be possible today, especially across the mountains and higher terrain as temperatures climb back into the mid 80s this afternoon. Drier air will be moving into the state today, limiting rain chances for most and even more so on Wednesday.

A surge of upper-level moisture will return to New Mexico on Thursday, bringing with it another chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. This will be short lived though as dry air returns by Friday, but it will give way to picture perfect weather conditions this weekend.